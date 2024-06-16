Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,097,000 after acquiring an additional 191,870 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 55,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LGND stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,024.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,882 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

