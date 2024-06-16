Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGNDFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,097,000 after acquiring an additional 191,870 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 55,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LGND stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGNDGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,024.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,882 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

