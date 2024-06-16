Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $45.48.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.50 to $36.50 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.04.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

