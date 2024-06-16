Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,206 TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TORM by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,306,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TORM by 15.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TORM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in TORM by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TORM plc has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.67%. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

