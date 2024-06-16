Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 862 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $65.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $68.97.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

