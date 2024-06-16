Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes $536,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 33.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 67.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 12.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,451,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,447,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,582.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,581.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,606.84.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

