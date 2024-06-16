Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes $64,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 195,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 31,926 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 81,136 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,422,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,529,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.35 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

