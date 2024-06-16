Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. UBS Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average is $76.64. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $89.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.