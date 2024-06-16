Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 307 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $244.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 3.44. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $283.48.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,803 shares of company stock worth $86,110,620. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.