Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,924 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

Target Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $141.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.42. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

