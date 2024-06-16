Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.88. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZIM. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

