Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $103.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.51 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.