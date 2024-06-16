Seaport Global Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) Stock Price Down 27.9%

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU – Get Free Report) traded down 27.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 7,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Seaport Global Acquisition Trading Down 27.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.

About Seaport Global Acquisition

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

