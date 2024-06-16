SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $871.20

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 871.20 ($11.09) and traded as high as GBX 909 ($11.58). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 909 ($11.58), with a volume of 1,377,782 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC upgraded SEGRO to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.28) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded SEGRO to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.99) to GBX 940 ($11.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 982 ($12.50).

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,328.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 886.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 871.64.

In other news, insider Soumen Das bought 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 882 ($11.23) per share, with a total value of £3,598.56 ($4,582.40). In other news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 108,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.37), for a total transaction of £968,190.60 ($1,232,892.65). Also, insider Soumen Das bought 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.23) per share, with a total value of £3,598.56 ($4,582.40). Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

