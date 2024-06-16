Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.78. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $384.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $78,552.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,766.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sensient Technologies news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $78,552.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,766.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $153,245. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 182.3% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 280,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 180,933 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

