Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shattuck Labs Trading Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $6.19 on Friday. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $294.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 3,133.63% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

