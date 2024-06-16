Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Evercore’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.49.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.55. The stock has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a PE ratio of -398.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.