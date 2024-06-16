Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Expands By 18.2%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Addex Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 65.33% of Addex Therapeutics worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADXN stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 364.24% and a negative net margin of 818.50%. Analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics will post -11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

