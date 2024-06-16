Short Interest in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Declines By 10.8%

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the May 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adlai Nortye Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ANL opened at $3.37 on Friday. Adlai Nortye has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

