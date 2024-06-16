Short Interest in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Decreases By 13.1%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 778,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agenus will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AGEN. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Agenus from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGEN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Agenus by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 27,137 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.