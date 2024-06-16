Short Interest in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Declines By 17.5%

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,811,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 399,892 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIRS shares. Raymond James lowered AirSculpt Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Leerink Partnrs lowered AirSculpt Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered AirSculpt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. AirSculpt Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $240.07 million, a P/E ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $47.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.