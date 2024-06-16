Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Drops By 11.7%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 833,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $80.96.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($14.10) by $4.15. Analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,334,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Aptevo Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 11.58% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

