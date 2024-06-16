Short Interest in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Drops By 12.6%

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Arteris Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arteris has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 198.35% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arteris will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Arteris
In other Arteris news, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 26,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $211,314.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,566.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arteris news, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 26,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $211,314.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,566.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $25,433.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,125.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,115 shares of company stock worth $826,644. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arteris by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 200,950 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Arteris by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Arteris by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
