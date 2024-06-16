Short Interest in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Grows By 26.2%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the May 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies
In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Axcelis Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $138.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.54. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $201.00.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
