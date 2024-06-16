Short Interest in BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Expands By 65.6%

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the May 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BELIMO Stock Performance

Shares of BLHWF opened at $447.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $452.87 and a 200-day moving average of $487.94. BELIMO has a one year low of $441.23 and a one year high of $532.00.

BELIMO Company Profile

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators, including non fail-safe and fail safe actuators; fast running and linear actuators; fire damper and smoke control actuators; variable air volume; valve actuators; actuators for harsh environmental conditions; and damper actuator accessories.

