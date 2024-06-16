Short Interest in BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Expands By 65.6%

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the May 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
BELIMO Stock Performance
Shares of BLHWF opened at $447.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $452.87 and a 200-day moving average of $487.94. BELIMO has a one year low of $441.23 and a one year high of $532.00.
BELIMO Company Profile
