Short Interest in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Expands By 14.7%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the May 15th total of 252,200 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

BlueLinx Stock Down 1.6 %

BXC opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.51. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $132.67.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $726.24 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

