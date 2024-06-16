Short Interest in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Rises By 68.7%

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the May 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHF. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,682 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,503,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 709,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 79,564 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 109,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 146,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

DHF opened at $2.42 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.