Short Interest in Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Grows By 14.8%

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Brera Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Brera stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Brera has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

