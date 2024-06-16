Short Interest in Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Increases By 15.2%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

CMTOY stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Cementos Argos has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30.

Cementos Argos Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.1344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

