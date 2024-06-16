Short Interest in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expands By 53.5%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,100 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the May 15th total of 311,500 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Clipper Realty Price Performance

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.26. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLPR. Raymond James cut shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 347,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

