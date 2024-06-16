Short Interest in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Increases By 15.2%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $337.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 43,393 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,686,000 after acquiring an additional 64,373 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

