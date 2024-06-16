Short Interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Expands By 59.8%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,700 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the May 15th total of 210,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,980,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,534,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $13.47 on Friday. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Despegar.com had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.23 million. Research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DESP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Despegar.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

