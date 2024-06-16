Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Grows By 58.8%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ECF opened at $8.19 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.91.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
