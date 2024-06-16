Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Rises By 15.2%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 685,800 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 595,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 738,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enservco in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Enservco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSV

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.21 on Friday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,992.06%.

About Enservco

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.