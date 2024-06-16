Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Grows By 65.6%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.58. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Epiroc AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.15. Epiroc AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

