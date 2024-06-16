Short Interest in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) Expands By 14.9%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBYD opened at $11.70 on Friday. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

Falcon’s Beyond Global ( NASDAQ:FBYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

