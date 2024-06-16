Short Interest in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Increases By 59.4%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FBIOP stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

Fortress Biotech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.06%.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

