Short Interest in Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Increases By 61.2%

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Helios Towers Price Performance

HTWSF stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Helios Towers has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

