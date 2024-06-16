Short Interest in Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Increases By 61.2%

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Helios Towers Price Performance
HTWSF stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Helios Towers has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.
About Helios Towers
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Helios Towers
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.