Short Interest in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Grows By 61.4%

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the May 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Intellipharmaceutics International Stock Performance

Shares of Intellipharmaceutics International stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Intellipharmaceutics International alerts:

About Intellipharmaceutics International

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.