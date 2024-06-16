Short Interest in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Grows By 61.4%

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the May 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Intellipharmaceutics International Stock Performance
Shares of Intellipharmaceutics International stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.13.
About Intellipharmaceutics International
