Short Interest in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Expands By 60.0%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,890,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 15,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 598,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 108,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 72,311 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 20,816,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.0478 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

