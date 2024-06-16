Short Interest in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Increases By 14.8%

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $288,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAI opened at $281.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.42. Kadant has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $354.02.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kadant will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

