Short Interest in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Increases By 18.7%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468 over the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,819,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,896,000 after buying an additional 263,194 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in KB Home by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,546,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 320,554 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after acquiring an additional 305,820 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 898,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

KB Home Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KBH opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. KB Home has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.54.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

