Short Interest in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC) Increases By 14.9%

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of KVAC stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keen Vision Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVAC. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

