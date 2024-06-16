Short Interest in Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Expands By 55.0%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,476.0 days.

Shares of Komercní banka, a.s. stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

