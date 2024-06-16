Short Interest in Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Expands By 55.0%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,476.0 days.
Komercní banka, a.s. Price Performance
Shares of Komercní banka, a.s. stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $37.50.
About Komercní banka, a.s.
