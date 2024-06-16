Short Interest in Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) Declines By 19.0%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research analysts have weighed in on LVRO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
