Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Grows By 57.7%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the May 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 670,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,375,580 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 354,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 432,171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 347,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MMT opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.