Short Interest in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Rises By 56.0%

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ECOW opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16.

Get Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF ( NASDAQ:ECOW Free Report ) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.