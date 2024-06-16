Short Interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Declines By 18.6%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, President Sanjiv Das acquired 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $240,224.39. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,224.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pagaya Technologies news, CRO Yahav Yulzari acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $610,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 299,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,938.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Sanjiv Das acquired 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $240,224.39. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,727 shares in the company, valued at $240,224.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 194,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,373. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,686,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,265,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 551,520 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGY stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

