Short Interest in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Drops By 15.3%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Qifu Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $20.10 on Friday. Qifu Technology has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $575.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 26.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qifu Technology will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the first quarter worth about $19,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,082,000 after purchasing an additional 324,618 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,870,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,415,000 after purchasing an additional 260,306 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 1,209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 224,779 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

