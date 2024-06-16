Short Interest in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Drops By 15.3%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Qifu Technology Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ QFIN opened at $20.10 on Friday. Qifu Technology has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50.
Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $575.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 26.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qifu Technology will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
