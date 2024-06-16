Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Decreases By 18.8%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

WEGRY stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

