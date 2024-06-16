Short Interest in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Decreases By 19.0%

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of York Water by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of York Water by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of York Water by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YORW opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $514.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.63. York Water has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. York Water had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $17.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that York Water will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.2108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

